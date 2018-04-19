Attorneys for man accused of killing demonstrator during Charlotte protests request new bond hearing

The man who is accused of shooting and killing a demonstrator during the protests of Keith Lamont Scott's death in uptown Charlotte in September 2016 requested a new bond hearing on Thursday.

Rayquan Borum, 21, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Justin Carr, 26.

Carr was shot in the head around 8:30 p.m. on East Trade Street on September 21, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. Just before 6 p.m. the next day, sources close to Carr's family confirmed he died. Scott was fatally shot by Charlotte police the day before the violent protests erupted.

On Thursday, officials said that Borum had new attorneys who requested a new bond hearing. Borum's attorneys claim there are new witnesses who have a different story on how Carr died.

The judge rejected the request, officials said. Borum will remain in jail.

In August 2017, Borum rejected a plea deal from the District Attorney's Office to plead to second-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon. Borum's former attorney, Terry Sherrill, said the suspect didn't believe he deserves 16 years in prison.

According to Sherrill, Borum claimed it wasn't his intent to kill Carr and that he didn't fire at anyone intentionally. "He wasn't intending to shoot anybody. He didn't intent to shoot Mr.Carr on anyone else. He didn't aim the gun at Mr.Carr or anyone else," Sherrill said.

In the midst of a violent night of protests, questions initially emerged over who fired the shot. Charlotte officials tweeted that the shot was fired by a civilian, and not a Charlotte officer.

ALERT: Fatal shot uptown was civilian on civilian. @CMPD did not fire shot. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) September 22, 2016



