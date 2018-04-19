Man killed in York County crash ID'd - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in York County crash ID'd

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A 27-year-old man who was killed in a crash in York County early Thursday morning has been identified. 

The wreck happened around 4:45 a.m. on SC Highway 161 near Crossland Drive in Clover. 

Officials say a 2012 Freightliner truck was traveling northbound when a second vehicle, traveling southbound, went into the northbound lane, striking the truck head-on.

Matthew Biggers, of Kershaw, was in the second vehicle and was killed, according to the York Conty Coroner's Office. 

The coroner states that the results of a toxicology test are pending. 

