Man killed in York County crash ID'd

A 27-year-old man who was killed in a crash in York County early Thursday morning has been identified.

The wreck happened around 4:45 a.m. on SC Highway 161 near Crossland Drive in Clover.

Officials say a 2012 Freightliner truck was traveling northbound when a second vehicle, traveling southbound, went into the northbound lane, striking the truck head-on.

Matthew Biggers, of Kershaw, was in the second vehicle and was killed, according to the York Conty Coroner's Office.

The coroner states that the results of a toxicology test are pending.

Copyright 20185 WBTV. All rights reserved.