Man found dead at Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a 75-year-old man was found dead in a Rowan County home Thursday morning.

According to Salisbury police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of East Franklin Street around 1 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest call. Police said they found the victim, identified as Eugene Milton Chunn, dead inside the home.

There were "obvious signs of trauma," officers said.

“He was like a father figure to me, I would always see him in good spirits," said Kaco Clodfelter. Clodfelter lived just up the street from Gene Chunn and can’t believe what has happened to him. “It’s terrible, it’s horrible, it hurts me to my heart…”

No other details were released.

This is the first homicide in Salisbury in 2018.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333. Tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

“I want to see whoever did it, the dude that did it, I want them to be arrested because that’s messed up, it’s really sad," Clodfelter said.

