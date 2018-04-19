BLOG: Cold front moves in Thursday, brings cooler temperatures

Turns Cooler Next Few Days

Sunshine Stays Strong

Rain Chance Remains Low

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning, and while there's been no rain with it - outside of a stray shower over the mountains - the bigger story is that temperatures will scale back a little for the second half of the week. Under bright, sunny skies, we'll be more seasonal today with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The wind will also howl again today with gusts back up above 20 mph.

Looking ahead, cool, dry high pressure will settle in behind the front, so Friday and the weekend will feature high temperatures in the 60s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s, a bit below average for late April. And while sunshine will prevail going into the weekend, at least for Friday, there'll still be a noticeable breeze.

As for the weekend, the good news is that is looks dry! There is still conflicting data as to when our next storm system moves in.

At the earliest, we could have some rain back in by late Sunday evening, at the latest, it holds off until early Tuesday. We'll keep you posted on that, but either way, expect some wet weather to return early next week along with plenty of clouds and very cool late-April temperatures.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.