East Charlotte residents expected to be without power for 12 hours

Over 100 people who live in an east Charlotte neighborhood will be without power for nearly 12 hours.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, residents who live along Robinson Church Road and Plott Road will be without power for most of the day Thursday. The outage was first reported around 12:42 a.m.

Duke Energy states the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged equipment.

The outage is expected to be restored by midnight, the outage map states.

