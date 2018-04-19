Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina. Here's where — and why — to vote.

Voters in a recent election. The primary is May 8. (Credit: David T. Foster III I The Charlotte Observer)

Voters in Mecklenburg County and across the state will start voting Thursday in a primary election that, in many cases, will be the election this year.

Early voting begins at 8 a.m. at the Hal Marshall Center uptown. On April 27, voters can begin casting ballots at 15 other sites around the county.

Polls will be closed this weekend but open the following two Saturdays and Sunday afternoon, April 29. Voters will find most of the sites familiar. The exception are new sites in Steele Creek and the University area.

A reminder: Unaffiliated voters can cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primary.

There are more than two dozen races in Mecklenburg County this year from Congress to clerk of court. Most will be decided this fall. But in some, where one party's candidates are unopposed, the May 8 primary and the early voting that precedes it will amount to the final election.

The primaries that will decide the office include:

Mecklenburg County sheriff . Incumbent Irwin Carmichael faces fellow Democrats Antoine Ensley and Garry McFadden.

. Incumbent Irwin Carmichael faces fellow Democrats Antoine Ensley and Garry McFadden. Mecklenburg district attorney : Incumbent Democrat Spencer Merriweather faces attorney Toussaint Romain.

: Incumbent Democrat Spencer Merriweather faces attorney Toussaint Romain. County commissioner, District 2 : Incumbent Vilma Leake is being challenged by fellow Democrat Angela Edwards.

: Incumbent Vilma Leake is being challenged by fellow Democrat Angela Edwards. County commissioner, District 3 : Incumbent Democrat George Dunlap faces Angela Ambroise and George Dortche.

: Incumbent Democrat George Dunlap faces Angela Ambroise and George Dortche. County commissioner, District 4: Three Democrats are vying for an open seat: Leigh Altman, Mark Jerrell and Queen Thompson.

Early voting sites

Early voting will be at the Hal Mashall site at 618 N. College St. Thursday, April 19, Friday, April 20 and from April 23-26. Voting expands to 15 other sites Friday, April 27.

The Hal Marshall site hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 19; Friday, April 20 and April 23-26.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and April 30 to May 4.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 29.

10 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

Hours at the other sites:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and April 30 to May 4.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 29.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

Here are the other sites: