One displaced after Huntersville home catches fire

One person was displaced following a house fire in Huntersville Wednesday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 16200 block of Poplar Tent Road. Firefighters initially tweeted about the blaze around 11:45 p.m.

Firefighters said there were heavy flames coming from the home.

Crews said the fire started near the deck located in the back of the home. The fire then spread to the kitchen and attic before it was controlled, firefighters said.

There's no word on what may have caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the person who was displaced.

