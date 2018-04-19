Troopers: Person killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire in Iredell County

A person was killed in a crash in Iredell County Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Harmony Highway at East Houstonville Road near Statesville. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver reportedly drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers said the car then caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames for some time, troopers said.

The victim's name has not been released.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.

