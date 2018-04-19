Crews battle heavy fire in Huntersville

Fire crews battled a heavy fire in Huntersville Wednesday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 16200 block of Poplar Tent Road.

Officials reported a heavy fire showing from the home as crews responded.

*Poplar Tent Rd Update* First united on scene reporting heavy fire showing from a residence, our Engine 3 is stretching the first line. Odell & Cornelius also responding. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 19, 2018

Odell and Cornelius are also responding to the scene.

Citizens are advised to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

