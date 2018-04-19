Crews battle heavy fire in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

Crews battle heavy fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Fire crews battled a heavy fire in Huntersville Wednesday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 16200 block of Poplar Tent Road.

Officials reported a heavy fire showing from the home as crews responded.

Odell and Cornelius are also responding to the scene.

Citizens are advised to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

