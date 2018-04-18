Crime Stoppers: Connecting three crimes

Three video game parlors were robbed in Charlotte - and police have connected all three to one pair of crooks.

In all three stick-ups, the two young men have worn the same white gloves and are driving the same silver Pontiac.

The latest crime happened at the Computer B video game business off I-85 and West Sugar Creek at 4:30 on a Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance shows a young woman waiting to get buzzed into the front door. As she goes in, a silver Pontiac G6 backs into a spot at the far end of the parking lot.

Minutes later, the same woman comes outside with the manager. They walk together to a parked car.

As the manager and woman return to the front door of video parlor, a hooded man with a gun runs up behind them.

He surprises the manager. He orders him to put his hand up, then takes a gun from the manager's holster and tosses it to an accomplice who also comes running up.

They now force the manager to open the door and go back in. But the young woman jumps in another car and drives away. That seemed odd.

"It's a little suspicious because we can't necessarily tie her to it right now," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

Once inside, the manager was forced to open the register and produce cash. The other crook spent his time, robbing the customers, and it turned out to be a big haul.

"They got a little over $3,000 in this particular robbery."

When it time to leave, they couldn't open the locked door. They kicked and kicked, then pulled out their guns and started blasting away.

"After several shots and several kicks to the door, they were able to get it off the frame and make their way out."

Detective Miller believes these men are suspected robbers at stores on South Boulevard and Wilkinson Boulevard because they wore white glove in all three and they drove the same silver Pontiac in all three.

Police want to catch these two crooks before the next robbery turns violent. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. There is reward money for your anonymous tips.

