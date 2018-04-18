VIDEO: Texas home explodes in flames as car crashed into house

HURST, TX (CBS News)- A Texas home could be seen on camera exploding into flames after a car crashed into the house.

The blast happened near Dallas, Texas on April 7 after officials say the brakes of the car failed as the driver lost control and hit a gas line.

A family of three was inside the home at the time of the explosion. They were taken to the hospital with various injuries but all are expected to make a full recovery.

The two police officers seen approaching the home both received minor injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured and was arrested for not having a valid driver's license, according to a Hurst city spokesman.

After the explosion, police say they could hear screaming in the house and "breached a back door to rescue the three occupants in the wreckage of the home."

