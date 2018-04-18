FBI offers $30,000 reward for Information on deaths of three NC women

The FBI is seeking information from the public in the death investigations of three women from North Carolina.

The bodies of the three women were found within a four-block radius in Lumberton between April 18, 2017 and June 3, 2017.

In January 2018, the FBI announced a reward of up to $30,000 for information that helps investigators determine the circumstances that led to the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, and Megan Oxendine.

Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street in Lumberton on April 18, 2017.

Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a house on East 5th Street in Lumberton on the same day.

Megan Oxendine was found dead outside a house on East 8th Street in Lumberton on June 3, 2017.

The Lumberton Police Department requested assistance from the FBI in June 2017 in the three death investigations.

In March, FBI agents knocked on approximately 800 doors and conducted 500 interviews over a three day period.

Investigators are asking anyone who came into contact with the women to come forward to help create a timeline of when and where they were last seen alive.

A cause of death has not yet been determined for any of the women.

Anyone with information regarding when and where the women were last seen, should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.

