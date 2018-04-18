Man wanted in Iredell Co. nightclub shooting turns himself in

A suspect wanted in connection with a Statesville nightclub shooting that injured three people on March 24 has turned himself in. Four people have already been arrested in the case.

Deontae Savoy, 22, turned himself in at the Statesville Police Department on Monday. Savoy had warrants for his arrest for felony charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

RELATED: Sixth suspect named in Statesville nightclub shooting

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Fiesta Rodeo on Salisbury Highway following a fight. Officials said a large party was going on at the business when the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.

Earlier in April, 16-year-old Keeven Taevon Trent, 18-year-old Okeiro Tyquan Shuford, and 19-year-old Jadakiss Ja'Wade Morrison were all arrested.

RELATED: Third teen charged with attempted murder in Statesville nightclub shooting

A juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The juvenile's name has not been released.

All three teens are charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, inciting to riot and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to Statesville police.

The owner of the nightclub, 44-year-old Pedro Rios, is accused of aiding and abetting underage alcohol possession and allowing fights to happen on premises where alcohol is served.

RELATED: Statesville nightclub owner facing various alcohol law violations following weekend shooting

Following an investigation by ALE, Rios was charged with aid/abet underage possession of alcohol, allow fights to occur on ABC licensed premises, allow violations of controlled substance act to occur on ABC licensed premises, and failure to supervise on ABC licensed premises.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.