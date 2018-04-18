Woman rushed to hospital after firefighters pull her from burning Gaston Co. home

A woman was rescued from a house fire in Gaston County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Weir Lane in Gastonia. Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the house when they got to the scene.

Neighbors then told the firefighters they believed the homeowner was still inside. The firefighters immediately went into the home where they found an adult female in a bedroom.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Gaston Memorial Hospital with very serious injuries.

There is no word on damages to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

