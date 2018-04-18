WBTV Sports Overtime: Charlotte Checkers enter the AHL playoffs red hot

The Charlotte Checkers enter the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs as the hottest team in the AHL as they have won 7 in a row.

With the Carolina Hurricanes season done, the Checkers line ups are set which means the chemistry developed during the streak can keep developing. This could be a special run for the Checkers who haven't won a championship since an ECHL title back in 1996.

The positive vibes continue as the Checkers take on Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton in the first round-- a team they beat 3 out of 4 times in the regular season.

On the surface, things look good for the home team, but they are taking nothing for granted.

For more on the Checkers' first round playoff match up, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

