Someone lit his Corvette, Pride flag on fire in the middle of the night. He caught the whole thing on video.

A Charlotte man says someone burned a car in his driveway in the middle of the night and his home surveillance video caught it on camera.

Seth Headley, 27, posted video and photos of his burned Corvette on Facebook Wednesday morning. Headley said he was "devastated" that someone would do this to his dream car.

"I've been fighting back tears [...] it disgusts me," Headley told WBTV's Kristi O'Connor. "Who feels like they need to do that?"

On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 21-year-old Jackson Brooks was arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged with burning personal property.

According to Headley, the suspect can be seen in his west Charlotte driveway around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Headley said the suspect, who appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest and appeared to have a gun was in front of his home for nearly 30 minutes.

"He didn’t care he was seen, he took his time," Headley said.

Headley told WBTV the suspect can be seen on camera lighting the car cover over his Corvette on fire. He said the fire didn't spark as quickly as the man hoped, so he set another portion of the car cover on fire.

Headley gave the video to police to help catch the arsonist.

"We started checking every inch of the footage," Headley told WBTV. "I wanted to see it all in slow motion. I wanted to see it all."

After the arsonist lit the car on fire, Headley says he walked along the side of the RV and attempted to set his Pride flag on fire.

"I don't know what spooked him, [the flag] is only singed," he said.

He said the man then looked at the burning vehicle for about a minute before driving off.

"I don't honestly know how to label this. I don't know if this was pure hate. I don't know," Headley said. "But as soon as you burn a Pride flag on a house and you burn a Corvette that has "Equality" stamped on the back, in big letters you start pondering."

"I have lived in this house for years. I am sick and I am sure they won’t catch him," Headley wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning. "No justice will be served."

While O'Connor was interviewing Headley, a man who said he witnessed the incident came over to talk. During the interview, the man described a vehicle that pulled up and the driver claimed he had gotten lost.

The man said he thought the situation was weird and began to describe the man. Headley and a female roommate reacted to the description and pulled up a photo of a man. The witness said it was the same man he saw.

Headley's female roommate told O'Connor that she had dated the guy a couple of times. They called police with the new information.

A group called "Deplorable Pride" is offering a $500 reward to anyone who provides any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

"This is the kind of hate that must be exposed and stopped," group members said. "Deplorable Pride will always defend the rights of the LGBT community and that includes our right to exist without this kind of hatred."

WBTV will work with police to keep track of the case, which has been labeled an arson. Anyone with any information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

