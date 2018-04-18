Barbara Bush remembered for 1992 Rowan County visit with her husband

Former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away yesterday, is being remembered across the country and the world. One place where she made a lasting impression was the small Rowan County town of Faith. Mrs. Bush visited Faith in 1992 while campaigning with her husband, President George H.W. Bush.

When you think of Faith, the big Fourth of July parade comes to mind, but the one time it was overshadowed was nearly 26 years ago when the President and First Lady came to town.

“I remember getting up early, going through the Secret Service lines, I rushed to where I thought the Bushes would be appearing…I was able to secure a spot," Lee Stone recalls.

Stone wanted to see the Bushes and wanted to get a good picture. As they headed for the podium that day…his moment came.

“Mrs. Bush was first, she looked radiant. She looked directly in my eye and I said you look beautiful today Mrs. Bush and she replied thank you and then she went on, I just remember her being very classy, elegant, with her pearls, decked out in red, white, and blue for the 4th of July.”

Being the days before the cellphone camera, Lee rushed to the drug store and waited an hour to get these images.

“I was with the old 35mm camera and I do remember very distinctly, I rushed after the Bushes and everyone had left, and went to the local drug store and the photo-mat and had them processed in one hour," Stone said. "When I saw them it was just one of those things I was so glad I didn't have my finger over the camera...it was just perfect. It really captured the moment."

From Faith, North Carolina, to the rest of the world, Mrs. Bush will have an enduring legacy, according to Catawba College political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer.

“She will be remembered as a very strong first lady as someone who cared deeply about certain issues she cared passionately about, and one who would call it as she saw it," Dr. Bitzer said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.