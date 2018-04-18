Four students aboard bus in Huntersville crash not injured

Four students were aboard when a bus crashed in Huntersville Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Gilead Road at Commerce Center Drive across from a post office.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the bus involved, bus 1671, served Huntersville Elementary School. The four students aboard were not injured, CMS says.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.