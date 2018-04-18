Man accused of trafficking illicit drugs

A man is facing several drug charges following a traffic stop in southwest Charlotte on Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers conducted a traffic stop on 37-year-old Refugio Najir Gutierrez Espinoza's vehicle on South Tryon Street after receiving an anonymous tip about suspected narcotic sales. Police then arrested Espinoza on traffic-related charges.

Search warrants were then issued and police allegedly found body armor, night vision goggles, firearms and narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Police said they reportedly found nearly 1,600 grams of marijuana, 370 grams of THC oil, over 2500 grams of synthetic marijuana, nearly 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 25 units of prescription medication.

Espinoza was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

