Wanted man in custody after manhunt in Gaston Co, shooting in Clover, SC

A man was taken into custody hours after a manhunt began for a suspect man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Clover Wednesday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Bowling Green Drive around 2 a.m. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

Just after 2:30 p.m. the sheriff's office said they were searching for 30-year-old Robert Lee Beverly. Deputies said Beverly, who was on foot, was last seen off Montana Drive in the Cedar Grove neighborhood of Gaston County. Warrants have been issued for him on attempted murder charges.

Officials said he was considered armed and dangerous.

ALERT: YCSO & Gaston Co. Deputies are actively searching for Robert Lee Beverly who is a suspect in a shooting incident that took place on Bowling Green Dr in Clover early this morning. Beverly is on foot last seen off Montana Dr in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Gaston County. pic.twitter.com/ZuVrGRy7hL — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 18, 2018

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers brought Beverly out of the woods near Pam Road. He was handcuffed and appeared to have an injured leg.

BREAKING police just pulled this man out of the woods near Pam Road. Say he is Robert Lee Beverly pic.twitter.com/wo6kPYa7U9 — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) April 18, 2018

Law enforcement told the local school system not to bring school buses into the area.

WBTV's Sky3 was over the area as law enforcement searched several areas, including Robinson Road and South York Highway.

Officers also blocked the intersections of several roads while they searched for Beverly.

It is unclear whether the alleged shooter and the victim knew each other or what may have led to the shooting.

No other details were released.

Anyone who has information on the case should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.