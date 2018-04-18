Man, teen arrested in string of vehicle break-ins in southeast Charlotte

A man and a teenager have been arrested connection with a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred throughout southeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 35-year-old Kenneth Meaders and 18-year-old Dalton Hopkins are accused of breaking into several vehicles in 11 different incidents between March 25 and April 8.

On April 9, police were patrolling the area of Old Bell Road when they found a vehicle that was believed to be involved with the break-ins. Officers attempted to stop the driver but he fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, police say. Officers did not pursue the vehicle but were able to identify the passenger as Hopkins.

On Thursday, police found Meaders at a place where he is known to frequently visit. He was arrested and was charged with 17 counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and 13 counts of larceny. Police say Meaders was also reportedly possessing stolen property.

Hopkins was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants for seven counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and six counts of larceny.

In total, the pair face 57 charges, police say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

