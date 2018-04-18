Police: Student brings BB gun to Rock Hill school, says he was squirrel hunting

A student is accused of bringing a BB gun to school in Rock Hill Tuesday.

The incident happened at Northwestern High School, located on West Main Street. Police say another student sent an anonymous email to administrators about the student having a gun. The student said they feared for their safety.

When questioned by officials, the student admitted to having a BB gun in his backpack. "A black Daisy BB gun was located with the orange tip removed," the police report states.

The student told police he was "hunting squirrels" the night before and forgot to remove the gun from his bag before school.

Officers say they were hesitant to believe the student and learned that he had recently been "defiant" and "associating with the wrong crowd."

