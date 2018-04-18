Multiple shots fired into vehicle in Matthews - | WBTV Charlotte

Multiple shots fired into vehicle in Matthews


MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured when a vehicle was shot into multiple times in Matthews Wednesday morning. 

According to Matthews police, officers found the vehicle in the 3000 block of Rainbow Ridge Drive around 1:30 a.m. No one has been arrested. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 704-847-5555.

