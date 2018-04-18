Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host a free informational job fair

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is excited to host a free informational job fair on Saturday, April 21, 2018, from 9 a.m. – noon. The No Plan? No Problem! Job Fair is a unique event open to the entire community.

With nearly 50 employers committed to attending, this is a great opportunity to explore a variety of career options after graduation, including transfer and technical pathway options available at Rowan-Cabarrus.

The event will be held at Rowan-Cabarrus’s South Campus, 1531 Trinity Church Rd., Concord, N.C. The job fair is in partnership with S&D Coffee & Tea and DecisionPath.

The College has invited local companies to showcase their businesses and have one-on-one conversations with participants during this event. Organizations can provide graduating seniors, their families, and the general public with information about available opportunities.

Individuals are encouraged to come prepared with printed copies of their resume and be ready to share their career interests, as well as the academic and extracurricular experiences that show-off their skills and strengths.

“Students should show confidence! Introduce yourself and be prepared to give your ‘career pitch,’” said Donna Ludwig, account manager, business services. “Extend your hand, say ‘hello,’ state your name and have your resume ready to provide employers.”

Potential employers will be sharing information about their business or training programs.

“We encourage students of all ages, but especially graduating high school seniors and their families, to come out and see what sustainable careers are available,” said Kristi Parlier, academy coordinator for the Jay M. Robinson High School Academy of Engineering and Automation.

