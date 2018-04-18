City of Kannapolis launches Healthy Cooking web site

The City of Kannapolis along with several community partners have launched Cooking for a Healthy Life, according to a news release.

A new Discover a Healthy Life initiative, Cooking for a Healthy Life promotes culinary nutrition as an additional cornerstone of healthy living, giving families easy access to recipes, nutritional information and a calendar of local cooking and nutrition research events. There are articles, recipes, videos and more.

Everything is designed to be easy to use.

To develop Cooking for a Healthy Life, the City of Kannapolis partnered with Cabarrus Health Alliance, the Dole Nutrition Institute, the UNC Nutrition Research Institute, the NC State Plants for Human Health Institute, the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, all organizations affiliated with the NC Research Campus.



"We hope you find www.cookingforahealthylife.com is a great tool to your healthy meal planning," the release said. "Look for the website to be continually updated and watch for invitations to special events."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.