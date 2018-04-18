Public meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to Williamson Road in Iredell County

The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week to present proposed improvements to Williamson Road between Brawley School Road and N.C. 150 in Mooresville. Improvements include widening the road to four lanes with a median, sidewalk and bike lanes.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road. The public may attend at any time to meet with NCDOT representatives, as no formal presentation will be made. Comments can also be submitted by phone, email or mail through May 24.

For more information, contact Bryan Sowell, NCDOT Division 12 Project Manager, at 980-552-4221; P.O. Box 47, Shelby, N.C., 28151-0047; or bksowell@ncdot.gov.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Anil Panicker at 980-552-4210 or atpanicker@ncdot.gov as early as possible so arrangements can be made.

Persons who speak Spanish and have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

