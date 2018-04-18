BLOG: Warmer temperatures return for second half of workweek

Windy & Warm Wednesday

Weak Front Thursday

Cooler Weekend Temps

If you've missed the warm weather, it will be back on Wednesday! Under sunny skies, we will head for the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. There will still be a bit of a breeze to contend with, but it won't be as windy as recent days.

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning. Most of us will remain dry - outside of the mountains, where a few showers are likely overnight - but the bigger story is that temperatures will scale back a little for the second half of the week. We'll be more seasonal Thursday with afternoon readings close to 70 degrees.

Looking ahead, cool, dry high pressure will settle in behind the front, so Friday and the weekend will feature high temperatures mainly in the upper 60s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s, a bit below average for late April.

Good news! Most of the weekend looks dry! A storm system is forecast to move by to the south so we will be dry all of Saturday and now it looks like most of Sunday too! The best chance for rain will arrive late Sunday evening or perhaps even holding off until Monday and Tuesday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

