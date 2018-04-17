TeamNOSugar: The Importance of the Bounce Back!

"Are you still doing TeamNOSugar?" “Did I miss a new challenge?"

Both are questions I've gotten here recently. And, if you follow me on Facebook, then you know the answer to those questions.

I'll be honest - it's been tough to try and encourage and "coach" others when you're struggling to encourage yourself.

And, that’s how it’s been for me.

I made a video about my recent struggles and posted it to my Facebook page over the weekend. I encourage you all to watch – and listen – as I've always tried to be as transparent as I can on this journey.

Even with the high and lows; the struggles; I've always said this is lifestyle and not a diet. Even when I falter.

Even when I step away. Which is what I did because I needed to.

However - I know the importance of bouncing back - which is why I'm ready to get back to our Team NOSugar 30 day challenges!

The next one starts TOMORROW, Wednesday April 18.

To see a detailed guidelines video, go here.

For #TeamNOSUgar meal and snack ideas, check out my photo album here.

30 days: no processed or added sugars – plus, we are also low carb.

It's time to bounce back - and get back to the movement that changed my life.

Join us!

