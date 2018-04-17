WBTV Sports Overtime: 49ers get ready for their spring football - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: 49ers get ready for their spring football game

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
It's the final week of spring football at Charlotte as Saturday, the 49ers will hold their spring game.

While a lot of eyes will be on the QB battle, there are a few other areas to look at on offense as they show off their new offense under new coordinator Shane Montgomery.

For more on what to watch for at the Green-White Spring Game, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

