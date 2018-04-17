WBTV Sports Overtime: 49ers get ready for their spring football game

It's the final week of spring football at Charlotte as Saturday, the 49ers will hold their spring game.
While a lot of eyes will be on the QB battle, there are a few other areas to look at on offense as they show off their new offense under new coordinator Shane Montgomery.
For more on what to watch for at the Green-White Spring Game, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
