Union Co. police searching for two people accused of robbing swe - | WBTV Charlotte

Union Co. police searching for two people accused of robbing sweepstakes arcade

Monroe Police Department Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police Department Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police Department Monroe Police Department
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Police in Union County are searching for robbers who robbed a sweepstakes arcade Monday morning.

Officials say the Midway Skill Arcade was robbed Monday just before 4 a.m. The robbers entered the business with masks and gloves on demanding money. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Both of them were armed, one with a shotgun the other with a handgun. Police say they took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-560.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly