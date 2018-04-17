Union Co. police searching for two people accused of robbing sweepstakes arcade

Police in Union County are searching for robbers who robbed a sweepstakes arcade Monday morning.

Officials say the Midway Skill Arcade was robbed Monday just before 4 a.m. The robbers entered the business with masks and gloves on demanding money. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Both of them were armed, one with a shotgun the other with a handgun. Police say they took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-560.

