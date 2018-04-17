RNC co-chairman in Charlotte as city vies to host national convention

Republican National Committee Co-Chairman Bob Paduchik is in Charlotte discussing, among other things, the city’s bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The visit to the Queen City comes after Paduchik took a series of meetings with party leaders in Raleigh on Monday and Tuesday.

A source with knowledge of Paduchik’s schedule said he and North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes flew to Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

The source, who asked not to be named to discuss internal party matters, said Paduchik and Hayes were visiting Charlotte to hold several meetings, including some connected to the RNC bid and how to have a successful convention.

As then-chairman of the Ohio GOP in 2016, Paduchik helped lead the effort to hose that year’s Republican National Convention.

Earlier in the day, Paduchik held a roundtable discussion with local county Republican leaders from across the state. Multiple sources tell WBTV Paduchik praised the city’s RNC bid during the meeting and said it was very competitive.

“He said Charlotte did provide a strong and comprehensive bid,” Sarah Reidy-Jones, a Mecklenburg County GOP Vice Chairwoman, told WBTV.

The city officially submitted its bid to the Republican Party in early April after months of speculation that the city would vie to host the quadrennial gathering.

The exact process of how the party will evaluate the bids is not clear but a delegation of GOP officials are expected to make official site visits to finalist cities in the coming months.

