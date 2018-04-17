CMS and Town of Matthews meet again to talk about splitting up

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board (CMS) will once again meet with Town of Matthews Board of Commissioners on Tuesday evening to continue discussing issues related to public education options in Matthews.

House Bill 514 is currently on the table in Raleigh. If approved, it would allow Matthews-Mint Hill to create its own charter school district. The bill has already passed the House.

Matthews leaders say they would pull the bill if CMS promises to keep Matthews students attending schools in the town and not move them to other schools to create more diversity. Town leaders also want the school district to develop a plan to remove trailers from some overcrowded schools in Matthews and establish an area superintendent.

CMS leaders say they can't make promises for future board members to keep. That doesn't satisfy Matthews town leaders.

The last time the two elected bodies met there was tension and no decisions made. Matthews town leaders say they want to start building trust with board members.

CMS leaders are going to request a decision be made concerning HB 514 at Tuesday night's meeting. Town leaders say they have enough votes to request lawmakers pass the legislation. They also say they will probably not back down from the bill. They believe having the legislation at their disposal is the smart thing to do - and to hold CMS to its word.

"If they change things then at least then we have an option that's sitting out there," Matthews Town Commissioner Kress Querry said. "And it doesn't have to be acted on immediately. It's something that will take some thought, some time, and I believe if we can get together with the trust - that's the main thing."

There are about 6,000 CMS students living in Matthews. Town commissioners will vote on pulling the legislation at Monday's meeting.

