Crops 'looking good' despite overnight cold weather say farmers

Frosty temperatures overnight did not seem to affect the early growing season at farms in Lincoln County.

Grower Jeff Crotts says not only did strawberries survive, but picking was underway by mid-morning. Peach trees fared well too, with tiny peaches already forming.

“This is a lot better than last year,” said Crotts.

Early blooms in 2017 on peaches were killed by a mid-March freeze and the crop was destroyed. This year, says Crotts, the bitter cold of December and January and a rebound of cold March held peaches and other crops back.

Now they all appear in good shape. There is still concern for freezing temperatures for a few more weeks, he says.

“May 10th is when I will start relaxing,” he said.

