Lenoir sinkhole fix could take weeks, evaluation underway

A small sinkhole may be bring big headaches for people in one Lenoir neighborhood. Heavy rain on Sunday opened up a hole next to West View Street.

The hole on the surface of the ground is only 3 feet but it’s what’s underneath that’s causing problems. Beneath the surface the hole opens up more than a dozen feet straight down and is starting to eat away at dirt under the road.

Hard to see at first glance but this little sinkhole in Lenoir goes deep and under the road..maybe 15-20 feet. Close to homes too. West View St is closed. pic.twitter.com/i9yTDuHVK6 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) April 17, 2018

City crews have shut down the street and the driveway to one residence as a precaution. Public Works Director Jared Wright says evaluations are underway to see what is needed to fix the problem. The issue he says are old drain pipes.

The system has been in place ever since the neighborhood was built in the 1950s and 1960s. The storm drain in question is in a low spot between several hills.

The city will put cameras into the system over the next few days to determine the extent of repairs that may be necessary. Wright says it could take a couple of weeks of digging to fix. In the meantime the road will remain closed.

