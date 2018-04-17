Multiple fire departments respond to home engulfed by flames in Hickory Grove

Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish a house fire in Hickory Grove Monday.

Hickory Grove Fire Department along with Smyrna Volunteer Fire Department, Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, City of York Fire Department and Piedmont Medical Center EMS were called to assist with the fire.

The home appeared to be engulfed in flames and destroyed by the fire.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the fire as of Tuesday afternoon.

