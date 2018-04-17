Person charged, victim ID'd in fatal east Charlotte two-vehicle crash

One person was killed in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The two-vehicle wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1200 block of Albemarle Road near Harrisburg Road. Police said the driver of a Hyundai Elantra, identified as Thomas Edward Emmett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say an investigation revealed the driver of a Jeep Wrangler, Jackie Sue Spaide, was making a left turn from Albemarle Road onto I-485. The front of the Jeep struck the left side of the Hyundai causing it to travel off of the roadway down an embankment. Spaide was not injured during the crash, police say.

Spaide was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked and failure to yield right of way.

CMPD asked drivers to take an alternate route as the 1200 block of Albemarle Rd was closed.

Major Crash Unit investigating fatal traffic collision at Albemarle Road and 485. Thoughts for all involved. Please find alternate route of travel as the 12000 of Albemarle is closed due to investigation. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 17, 2018

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 704-432-2169.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.