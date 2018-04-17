4,000+ high school students explore their future at Charlotte Career Discovery Day

Thousands of students got a chance to explore their future career options Tuesday at Charlotte Career Discovery Day.

The event, hosted by the City of Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) was held at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown.

Students saw engaging interactive exhibits from over 100 employers and colleges in industries including health sciences, human services, local government, finance, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

“With Amazon and others that have said Charlotte doesn’t have a skilled workforce, that’s why we do the events that we do,” said Dawn Hill, Youth & Business Partnerships Manager with the City of Charlotte. “We’re doing internships, apprenticeships, and we get the students through this Career Discovery Day to talk with some of our industry leaders to ask them for opportunities.”

Students in attendance said the event was both helpful and eye-opening.

“As a student, it’s really hard to pick a career and when you come to fairs like this it really helps you understand what you want to do when you get older. And you can talk to people that had the same career as you and they can give you advice on it,” said North Mecklenburg High School senior Deja Middleton. "Some people are still undecided going into college, so this can open their eyes a little bit."

