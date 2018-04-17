Report: Man with machete tells police to shoot him during traffic stop

A man was charged after police say he told officers to shoot him while holding a machete during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of McAlway Road when CMPD officers pulled over a van and smelled marijuana. When all three people in the vehicle were asked to step outside, passenger Zsa’quan Deshawn Maurice Burris tried to run away on foot.

After a brief chase, he was caught and found to be in possession of marijuana, police said.

Police say the man in the back of the van, Timothy Andrew Quintyne, refused to get out. He then "began reaching for the machete and yelling at the officers shoot him," the report states. Quintyne was then tased with a stun gun and taken to the hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still in the hospital.

Warrants were issued against him for carrying a concealed weapon-gun, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and open container. Once he's released from the hospital the warrants will be served.

Officials say the driver of the van, Marlon Keitrail Lomax, didn't have a driver's license. He was arrested without incident.

The officers also say they found two handguns, which they say were stolen during vehicle break-ins in 2017, marijuana, digital scales, an open bottle of alcohol, and $619 in cash inside the van.

No further information has been released.

