WBTV Speak Out Editorial: School Safety Responses

Recently, our editorial board asked for your opinions on how to prevent tragic mass shootings in our schools – and you answered the call.

Terry Tolbert says, “I believe the root cause lies in the decline and disintegration of spirituality in our country. We are addressing the symptoms and not the root.”

Luray Powell believes that can start at home saying, “Children need guidance and training about how to respect everyone. Parents need to spend uninterrupted time with their children. Morals need to be discussed in the home and in the classroom.”

KO Keller adds that school staff also play a powerful role. He says, “In every school shooting that has happened in the past 20 years, there is one thing very clear that happens every single time: Teachers and coaches will do what it takes to protect their students.” Keller offers the suggestion of an air marshal type teacher security program, where some of the school staff are armed

There were dozens more responses and we thank you for sharing your thoughts with us.

While there may not be a single solution that completely protects our children, it’s clear that many of you feel strongly about this and are committed to preventing future tragedies. We salute the latest efforts by Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to budget for additional counselors and training for teachers so that they can hopefully recognize students in trouble and help … before it’s too late.

