International Champions Cup to host game in Charlotte

The International Champions Cup will be making a stop in the Queen City this summer!

On Tuesday, the ICC announced their lineup for the 2018 event, according to ESPN.

Charlotte will host the teams, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, at the Bank of America Stadium on July 22. The game is expected to being at 4 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the July match will mark the third time that the ICC will be held in the Queen City. The cup "features 18 of the best clubs in the world playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore," officials said.

A fan celebration event will be held on Thursday in honor of the ICC being held in Charlotte. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park.

Tickets go on sale on April 24.

You can find the full schedule for the ICC here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.