Salisbury Police and ALE operations at local businesses result in multiple charges

On Saturday, the Salisbury Police Department in partnership with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Branch, conducted various inspections and enforcement activity "in an effort to address crime and disorder," according to a news release.

The operation was aimed at reducing violence, particularly fights and other disorder at locations where alcohol is consumed which had been communicated to the police department by concerned citizens.

Officers and Agents checked for activity at Firewater, on Avalon Dr., and three off premise licensee locations; Rushco, East Innes St., Citgo, East Innes St., and SV Discount on Stokes Ferry Rd.

The operation which took place in the span of 8 hours was designed to reduce crime through enforcement of alcohol law and other observed criminal law violations.

The operation yielded 24 criminal charges and a total of 13 arrests.

Charges included possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and firearms law violations. Four firearms were seized to include one stolen handgun.

The only establishment found to be in violation of ABC sales regulations was Firewater. All other locations were found in compliance with regulations.

“We are committed to the reduction of violent crime in our city through the use of partnerships with other law enforcement agencies,” stated Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “We are very appreciative to our partners at ALE for their significant contribution to this cause.”

For more information about our efforts to reduce crime please contact: Major Shon F. Barnes at 704-216-7546 or shon.barnes@salisburync.gov

