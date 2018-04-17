Waffle House chivalry goes all wrong

An attempt to help a woman who appeared to be in trouble ended badly for some customers at a Salisbury Waffle House.

According to the police report, a couple having an argument pulled into the parking lot of the Waffle House on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Saturday and began to fight.

Customers inside the restaurant came out to try and help the woman. The woman then assaulted the customers, according to the report.

One witness told WBTV that the woman "that was getting beat on hit the guy trying to help in head with mag light."

The woman and the man she was originally with then left together. No charges were filed.

