EF0 Tornado hit Lake Wylie area Sunday, NWS confirms

A tornado hit the Lake Wylie area Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday and was on the ground for about two minutes.

NWS has been surveying the area for damage since Sunday's severe weather. The survey team concluded that a tornado happened just east of Clover. It was later given the rating of an EF0 tornado, reaching about 85 miles per hour.

"The damage path of this tornado began between Clover and Lake Wylie, along Mountainview Road, where large tree branches were broken," information from the National Weather Service states. "The tornado moved very quickly northeast, crossing SC Highway 55, where it then passed through the Timberlake subdivision. Several homes in the subdivision sustained roof, siding, and window damage. A number of hardwood trees were uprooted, with large branches downed from others. A plastic fence also was destroyed."

"The tornado exited Timberlake to the northeast, uprooting additional hardwood trees before dissipating near Kerrydale Court," the National Weather Service information continued. "The tornado was on the ground for approximately 2 minutes."

“It’s not real high-end as far as tornados go, but certainly if you live here and went through it, it was probably scary and there is plenty of damage,” said Steve Wilkinson, NWS Meteorologist of the Greenville-Spartanburg office.

Residents in the Timberlake neighborhood in Lake Wylie spent Monday cleaning up after the storms.

Previous: Storm cleanup underway in Lake Wylie, NWS expected to survey area

“Debris everywhere and damage everywhere,” said Lewis Gomez, who lives in the neighborhood. “We have had high winds through here before, but nothing like this.”

The National Weather Service surveyed the site off of Highway 55. Residents were already convinced a tornado touched down.

“I looked outside to see what was going on and then I see this tree across the street coming down,” said Donnye Clinkseales. “It sounded like a train, but more like a high whistling sound.”

Cynthia Lak's home was blown off its foundation and is now no longer safe to live in.

“The noise was petrifying. It felt like the house was falling down,” said Lak. “It was like the roof was falling in on me. They asked me if they heard a whistle, but it was just so loud.”

Lak has been told it could be between seven and nine months before she can move back into her home.

“Not being able to stay in your home and worrying that your stuff is going to fall down and ruin your stuff is not a good thing,” said Lak.

Residents spent much of Monday putting tarps on roofs, clearing debris, and cutting up large trees.

A tornado with 130 mph winds touched down in Greensboro.

High winds also blew through Iredell County.

Related: National Weather Service surveys damage in Mooresville as storm cleanup continues

Fire departments received over 20 calls from the Mooresville Mount Mourne area.

No one was hurt but the wind brought down several trees.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.