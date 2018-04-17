Mooresville man accused of trading drugs for stolen guns gets 10 - | WBTV Charlotte

Mooresville man accused of trading drugs for stolen guns gets 10 years in prison

GREENSBORO, NC (WBTV) -

A man who pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Juan Antonio Hunter, 31 of Mooresville, is accused of trading quantities of cocaine in exchange for stolen guns. 

Hunter pleaded guilty on Dec. 11. 

He was sentenced March 14.

