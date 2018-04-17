BLOG: Chilly morning, coldest start for the rest of the week

Cold Start

Milder Afternoon

Rain Free Stretch

It's cold out there Tuesday morning! Daybreak readings are in the 20s and 30s and there's still a bit of a breeze blowing. But the good news is that this will be the coldest start for the rest of this week, and under sunny skies, we'll rebound nicely today with afternoon readings rebounding to near 70 degrees. Then we head for 80 degrees on Wednesday, and both days will remain dry, but both days will also still be a little breezy.

There will be another cold front moving through late Wednesday night, but many of us outside of the mountains won't even see a shower.

That front, however, will take temps back to near 70 degrees on Thursday and then the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The next front will be a lot less impressive than the last. Storms aren't expected and many of us won't even see a shower as it heads our way late in the weekend.

The next best chance for rain will be late Sunday or perhaps even holding off until Monday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

