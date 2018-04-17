Fire heavily damages Steele Creek home

No one was hurt when a home caught fire in the Steele Creek area Monday night.

The fire occurred at a home in the 7200 block of Buckland Road, which is located off Beaverdam Creek. The Pineville Fire Department said they were assisting the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department in battling the fire.

Pineville is assisting @SteeleCreekVFD with a working house fire, 7215 Block of Buckland Road (off Beaverdam Creek), Charlotte Fire Boat 38 is also responding to assist. Pineville 9 is fire attack, Steele Creek 9 is Command. — Pineville Fire Dept. (@PinevilleFire) April 17, 2018

The home was heavily damaged in the blaze.

According to a search warrant from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers found at least 10 marijuana plants in the basement of the home. The plants were reportedly found inside a plastic case with lighting, the warrant states.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

