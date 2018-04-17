Fire causes nearly $25K in damages at east Charlotte laundromat

No one was injured when a laundromat in east Charlotte caught fire Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm fire occurred at Cleaners & Laundry on North Graham Street shortly after midnight. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 12:40 a.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke when they arrived. It took about 50 firefighters to control the blaze within 24 minutes, crews said.

The fire caused approximately $25,000 in damages, firefighters say.

No one was inside the business when it caught fire. Crews said the fire started behind a clothes dryer.

