Woman shot in chest, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte

Woman shot in chest, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman was seriously injured after being shot in the chest in southeast Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened at the Ashley Place Apartments in the 6500 block of Idlewild Road around 12:30 a.m. Police say the woman was shot inside an apartment. 

She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with a life-threatening injury, officers say. 

It is unclear whether the woman knew the alleged shooter. 

No other details were released. 

