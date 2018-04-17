Woman shot in chest, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte

Congratulations to Victoria Amaroina, Jesse Carson High student, who received the “2018 Dare to Imagine Award.”More >>
The CRVA said it needs the 1,000-room hotel to attract large conventions. The tourism authority said meeting planners don't like having their guests spread across multiple hotels.More >>
A North Carolina state representative is explaining the wording used in a controversial Facebook post about the teacher’s rally set to take place Wednesday.More >>
A teen who is wanted on multiple charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring device Tuesday morning.More >>
From Rowan Chamber: The deadline to apply for the next class of Leadership Rowan is May 25.More >>
