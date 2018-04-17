School Delays Today

It’s Tuesday, 17 April 2018…TAX DAY! Good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

Heads up! Avery and Mitchell County schools are on a three-hour delay today. Watauga County School are on a two-hour delay. Lees-McRae College is on an hour and a half delay today.

Breaking Overnight: An investigation underway right now after a woman was shot inside an apartment in southeast Charlotte.

Also breaking overnight: firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a laundromat on North Graham Street in north Charlotte.

A packed house at the Huntersville town hall last night as people were eager to hear the results of a study into the rare cancer plaguing their community. Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with details.

Police want you to be on the look out for a missing woman from southeast Charlotte. We’ll have more information on 21-year-old Alexus Fraley.

A man charged in a deadly shooting in west Charlotte is scheduled to appear in court today.

New details coming out of that deadly prison fight inside a South Carolina prison. Seven inmates were killed. 17 others were injured.

National Weather Service officials will be out in the Lake Wylie area today…working to determine if a tornado touched down in the area.

