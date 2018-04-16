Charlotte tree service kept busy after Sunday storms

Employees from Gus’ Tree Service worked a 14-hour day Monday after severe storms passed through the Charlotte metro area Sunday evening.

Gus Holevas, the owner of the business, said his company started getting calls for tree removal right after the strong storms passed through the area. Holevas said the rough weather was powerful enough to uproot several large and healthy trees.

Holevas said that the damage could have been even worse if some of the big trees had more leaves.

He offered some words of advice for homeowners in the area.

“Check out the trees, prune the trees, and check the trees all the time because lots of the trees here in North Carolina struggle with the big storms we have all these years,” said Holevas.

The owner of the business said thankfully he hadn’t heard of anyone getting hurt by falling trees or limbs.

Holevas said it will be a busy week for him and his employees.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.